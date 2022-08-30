Rudy Giuliani complains that police can't punch people anymore

Rudy Giuliani is annoyed that police can no longer 'punch' people due to new rules and regulations in recent times.

The 78-year-old sat down for an interview with Joe Pags, who managed to keep his cool throughout.

"You can’t use your gun, you can't touch anybody...one of the reasons why cops are having a hard time … they can't punch you!" he moaned.

"My uncle [a former police officer] had a knockout punch … Think of the people he didn't have to shoot because of that!"

