LinkedIn praised by Richard Branson for adding 'dyslexic thinking' as official skill

Sir Richard Branson has praised LinkedIn following a move to add 'Dyslexic Thinking' as an official skill on the career networking platform.

The business billionaire has been open about his struggles with dyslexia, and has been campaigning for other professionals to embrace their neurodiversity.

"My dyslexic thinking has helped me to see solutions where, I think, others saw problems," the Virgin tycoon said of the news. "It helped me to dream big and to innovate."

Dictionary.com has also committed to adding the official definition of the word to their website.

