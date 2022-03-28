Crowds gather in downtown Kyiv for an impromptu performance by the military

The Ukrainian military brought a touch of joy to war-torn Downtown Kyiv over the weekend, when they held an impromptu performance for remaining residents.

Armed with instruments and in their army uniforms, they danced and played what appears to be traditional Ukrainian folk music for locals who cheered and clapped along - despite the circumstances.

In the clip posted by BBC's Yalda Hakim, the soldiers appear to be all smiles.

