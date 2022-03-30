Martin Lewis shares his number one simple tip for securing lowest energy prices

Martin Lewis took to Good Morning Britain to address viewers' questions about the impending cost of living crisis.

The energy price cap rises to £1971 for typical use from 1 April, prompting concern for families all over the UK.

"The cheapest fix right now on the market is £2880, which is actually more than the prediction of the October price cap (currently at £2490+) so it isn't worth getting a fix today. It's just not worth it," he said.

"Stick on the price cap."

