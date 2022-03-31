Bereaved Covid families heckle MPs outside Boris Johnson's dinner

The bereaved families of Covid victims lined up outside a dinner held by the Prime Minister last night, following the issue of the first 'Partygate' fines.

“Off to another party are we?" one person shouted at MPs as they entered the luxury Park Plaza Hotel, while another said "shame on you," set to the backdrop of boos.

June Newbon, who lost her husband during the pandemic, called the evening 'disgusting', particularly as the cost of living is rising, and because of the events unfolding in Ukraine.

