Sadiq Khan 'embarrassed' by government's 'appalling' refugee response

Sadiq Khan has said he's 'embarrassed' by the government's 'appalling' response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Complex visa applications are currently slowing down entry for those seeking shelter in the UK, despite the Homes for Ukraine initiative.

"We've been lobbying them for weeks to do what other countries in mainland Europe have done," the mayor said to Sky News. "When I compare and contrast what we as a country have done versus those...I'm embarrassed."

However, when asked if he would be welcoming a Ukrainian family, Khan said he "personally won't be".

