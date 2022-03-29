The first 20 partygate fines are about to be announced

Following a detailed investigation, the first 20 fines for 'partygate' are reportedly set to be issued.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events, including six that the Prime Minister is rumoured to have been at.

Despite 100 questionnaires being given out around the illegal parties that took place when Covid restrictions were in place, it's not yet known who has been issued a penalty.

A spokesperson for Johnson said: "The prime minister has apologised to the House already. He has said sorry for the things that we did not get right."

