'Blood is on your hands too': Klitschko hits out at American right-wing TV hosts

Former heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko has hit out at the American-right during a TV interview about their lack of support for Ukraine.

Speaking on Newsmax TV the brother of Kyiv's mayor was asked about the likes of Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson's views. “If you are passively observing, you are part of this invasion. Blood is on your hands, too," he said.

“If you still have business and trade with Russia, and you don’t isolate Russia economically, you’re bringing bullets and rockets into the Russian army’s hands".

