A pig sanctuary has put out a plea for people to come and adopt them as pets

A pig rescue taking in more than a dozen pigs every week has put out a plea for people to adopt them if they have space.

Better Piggies in Phoenix, Carolina, get 'anywhere between 15 and 20' pig surrender requests every other week, with many being bought during the pandemic. Others are found wandering down the motorway.

"There's a dire need for us to find adopts and potential fosters," a spokesperson for the rescue told Fox. "Pigs are pretty self-sufficient they're highly intelligent animals."

