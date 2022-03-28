Oscars held moment of silence to show support for Ukraine

The Academy Awards held 30 seconds of silence in a moment of reflection for those affected by the Ukraine conflict on Sunday.

A message that appeared on-screen during the broadcast read: 'While film is an important avenue to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able."

The introduction to the segment was led by Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis, who has raised over $30million for charities.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.