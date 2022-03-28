Ivanka Trump resurfaces to say she has donated meals to Ukraine

Ivanka Trump has returned to the public eye after she took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt post about her efforts in Ukraine.



Reportedly donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to help bring meals to those fleeing, the daughter of Donald Trump said she hoped "to provide a small source of comfort and nourishment for Ukrainians who are suffering so greatly.”

“Over the last few days, we have delivered 1 Million meals to Ukrainians in Kyiv, Lviv, and Sumy." she added.

She marked herself as currently in Sumy, Ukraine on the post.

