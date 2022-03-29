Ukrainian foreign minister warns negotiators not to 'eat the food for fear of poison'

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned peace negotiators not to 'eat or drink anything' following the suspected poisoning of Roman Abramovich.

Russia is set to re-open negotiations in Turkey today, to see if a deal can be struck with the war-torn country.

“I advise anyone going for negotiations with the Russian federation not to eat or drink anything and preferably, to avoid touching any surface,” Kuleba said in a live interview.

It's thought the Chelsea FC owner and other negotiators experienced 'temporary blindness' following a meeting at the beginning of March.

