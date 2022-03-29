The British public are being 'acclimated' to not seeing Queen

The British public public are being 'acclimated' to not seeing Queen Elizabeth, says royal commentator, Jennie Bond.

She believes we are "looking at the future" as the likes of Prince Charles and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take up more prominent roles which would otherwise have been her majesty's duty.

"We're seeing the next generation of royals stepping up more and more," she told OK! Magazine.

Despite being 96, the Queen is still undertaking engagements where she can, but has recently been taking it slowly.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.