Kyle Rittenhouse defends himself as 'not a racist' on podcast

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen cleared of two murder charges after killing two people at a Black Lives Matter protest, has appeared on The Jenna Ellis Show to give his side.

"I was 17 years old. I was attacked and had to defend myself," said now 19-year-old Rittenhouse. "I'm not a racist. I'm not a white supremacist. I'm not a domestic terrorist. I'm not a murderer, and anybody who wants to sit down and have a conversation, I'm more than open."

He claims he has reached out to Joe Biden several times.

