MP whose dad died from one punch wants Will Smith to hear her out

An MP whose dad died from a single punch to the head is calling for Will Smith to read her open letter following his widely-documented Oscars slap.

Dehenna Davison lost her dad when she was just 13 and now campaigns via her All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the dangers of even a lesser blow.

In the letter, she wrote how she was a "huge fan" of The Fresh Prince actor's work but was "very disappointed" to see him use his "substantial platform not for good, but for the promotion of violence".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.