A British volunteer who bought a bus to transport almost 200 Ukrainian refugees to safety is appealing for more drivers, to scale the operation up even further.

Cliff Wilson, originally from Dorset but now living in Brussels bought the bus for 25,000 euros.

He's mostly been helping women and children, but even saved a cat and two rabbits by taking them on the 12-hour journey from Uman in Ukraine, to Medyka, Poland.

