Eamonn Holmes and GB News co-host both caught swearing in live blunder

Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster were both caught in an awkward hot mic moment during GB News' breakfast show this morning (6 June), forcing the producers to mute the sound.



Webster sat laughing, before saying "I'm a b****? If only they knew", before Holmes, who was sat perfecting his hair at the time, turned to his co-host and said: "Now how the f*** do you get home today?"

The sound quickly cut out and the rest of their conversation was muted, but they still didn't seem to realise what was going on. Awkward.

