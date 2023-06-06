Man gets strapped to a giant billboard and shamed for loving banana on pizza

A man has been spotted in London's Shoreditch, strapped up and gagged against a giant billboard, for committing a 'crime against pizza'.

Goodfellas sent the man, named Kevin, to his punishment, after he allegedly claimed banana belongs on pizza, in a new campaign highlighting the worst pizza traits the public have.

In a survey, the pizza brand found that some of the biggest pizza sins were soggy crust (23 per cent), burnt crusts (16 per cent), and not having enough cheese on your slice (15 per cent).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters