A Talk TV interview involving Andre Walker and TikTok prankster, Mizzy, descended into chaos when the host accused the creator of looking 'threatening' towards another guest.

Mizzy - real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro - was listening to political commentator Reem Ibrahim speak about his pranks, when Walker demanded he "get out", and threatened to 'drag him out by the hair'.

"You apologise to her right now, or you’re leaving", Walker demanded, as O'Garro looked on in shock, before taking his own initiative to leave the room, stating: "I'm done".

