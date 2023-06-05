Killer accidentally gives himself life sentence - after judge asks for his opinion

The moment a judge asked a killer what sentence he'd like to be given in court, has been caught on camera.

Christopher McNabb, from Covington, Georgia, who was jailed for murdering his 15-day-old daughter in 2019 protested his innocence, but the judge wasn't buying into it.

The judge quickly quipped back: "You claim you're innocent, so you tell me what sentence the man or woman that you claimed did this should receive."

When McNabb agreed the maximum sentence should be given to 'someone who would do this', the judge simply responded: "On the crime of malice murder, I sentence you to life in confinement without parole."

Chilling.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters