Live TV guests attempt to correct Zoom background just keeps getting worse

A guest on 9News Adelaide had presenter Alice Monfries in tears of laughter when a guest on the show suffered a horrendous Zoom fail - and it kept getting worse as he tried to fix it.

Mark Borlace, from the Royal Automobile Association initially found himself with an underwater ocean background (complete with fish), before accidentally changing it to a pizza hat.

"Studio effects... How do I get back to blur... studio filter", he mumbles, fiddling around with his settings, and failing.

He was only trying to blur his background. Poor guy.



