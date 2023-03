A TV host in Pakistan is being heaped with praise for carrying on with his job while an earthquake shook the studio.

The 6.5 magnitude quake killed at least 13 and injured a further 300, but Pashto TV channel Mahshriq attempted to continue, despite cameras and screens wobbling in the background.

The unnamed host appeared unphased by the situation, and remained completely calm.

A total pro.

