Busted confirm 20-year reunion is happening - and it looks huge

Busted have confirmed a reunion tour is happening this year to mark 20 years since the band formed.

Fans have been waiting for the announcement from Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis, and James Bourne, after they dropped a series of teasers on Instagram earlier this week.

Not only that, but new music will be on the way soon, with a brand new version of 'Loser Kid' already set for release in April.

"I think Busted really broke the mould when we started," front man Charlie Simpson admits.



