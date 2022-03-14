Brit flying to Poland to offer his home directly to Ukrainian refugees

A British man is heading out to Poland to offer his home in the UK to a Ukrainian fleeing the war.

Max Fox currently has a two-bedroom flat in Poulton-le-Fylde near Blackpool that he's willing to offer up to someone in need.

His job as an Artistic Director in the world of theatre also means he should be able to find anyone he takes in a job at a hotel.

