Deaf actor, Troy Kotsur is "thrilled" that the deaf community is getting more recognition at this year's Baftas.



The CODA actor is the first deaf actor to be nominated in a main category at the awards - and even ended up taking home 'Best Supporting Actor'. He's also been nominated for an Oscar, bringing hope to deaf people who dream of being on-screen.

"I'm seeing more and more diversity," he signed on the red carpet. "deaf people are now part of this inclusion so I'm thrilled and it means so much to me."

