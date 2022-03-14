A Crufts Best In Show contender suffered a mishap during the winner's parade - while on live TV.

Waffle, a toy poodle and winner of the Utility category, was on his victory lap with owner Tom Isherwood, before cocking his leg to take a wee on the iconic green carpet.



A Channel 4 commentator added as the pup did its business: "It's a number one. Making his mark on the way in."



Crufts' Best In Show winner was eventually named as Baxter, a flat-coated retriever.

