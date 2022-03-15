The Rolling Stones have unveiled a revamped version of their iconic tongue logo in preparation for their upcoming tour.

Their original red tongue design has been replaced by a more modern, rainbow version to mark the occasion.

Award-winning British designer Mark Norton was enlisted to create the new version for the rock group, while John Pasche designed the original in 1970.

The tour marks their 60th anniversary and will take to 13 cities around Europe this summer.

