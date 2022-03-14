Italian schoolchildren welcome new Ukrainian refugees with round of applause

200 Italian schoolchildren welcomed Ukrainian refugees with a huge round of applause, as they attended their new schools for the first time.



Siblings Dmitri, 10, and Victoria, 8, headed to The Milani Institute in Naples after fleeing Ukraine during the Russian invasion.



The school had also been decorated with Ukrainian flags as children wore the symbolic blue and yellow colours.



It's thought 35,000 Ukrainian refugees have settled in Italy so far.

