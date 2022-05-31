Joe Rogan says it's not 'wise' to take away weapons from gun owners

Joe Rogan has continued to wade in on the Uvalde school massacre, by saying it's not 'wise' to take weapons away from gun owners.

The controversial podcaster was speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience when he was asked about how you stop a situation like what happened in Texas.

“This country has a mental health problem disguised as a gun problem,” he told scientist Lex Fridman. "I don't think it's wise to take the guns away from the people and leave all of the power to the government."

