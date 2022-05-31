Video

Trans rights protesters chant 'Tory scum' at Nadhim Zahawi during university visit

Trans rights protestors wrapped in flags and holding placards could be heard chanting 'Tory scum' at education secretary Nadhim Zahawi as he attended Warwick University to give a talk.

The society said in its letter that the talk 'clearly violates SU by-laws on Equality and Diversity' after Zahawi has previously expressed his own opinions on what makes a woman and his stance on Trans rights.

'It is imperative for the mental well-being of trans students that the university makes itself clear that it is indeed supportive of transgender individuals,' they added.

nadhim zahawi
