Lauren Boebert has been arguing that "gun-free zones are deadly" in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, in support of keeping gun restrictions the way they are.

"I want to eradicate them," she said while at a Save America rally, citing that the shooter managed to get hold of guns legally and she previously added that "you cannot legislate away evil" and that she saw her gun as a form of protection for her family.

