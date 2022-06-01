‘Top Gun: Maverick’ could be banned in China over Taiwan patch

The latest Top Gun movie could be facing being banned in China over a Taiwanese flag patch on Maverick’s jacket.

Top Gun: Maverick is still yet to get a release date in China, and the flag was initially removed after the movie’s trailer debut in 2019 - as they don't recognise Taiwan as an independent country.

Spiderman and Doctor Strange have also been ousted by the Chinese film industry, and experts say the bans could be because the films are so pro-American, and it's not the message they want to send out.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

