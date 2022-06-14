Video

Pet rescues add question on gun control to applications and 'ban' NRA members

A pet rescue is facing backlash for putting questions about gun control onto their adoption applications, in a bid to stop NRA members adopting.

"I believe that you should be 25 years old before you should have the right to buy a gun, I believe that a mental health check is necessary," defends Kim Sill, the owner of Shelter Hope Pet Shop.

"We’re a dog rescue, we’re a non-profit, we get to choose who gets these dogs."

The dog lover feels so passionate as her sister, Michelle, was killed by gunfire.

