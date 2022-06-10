CCTV captures woman pooing on pavement outside Kent shop

A shop owner who cleared up what he thought was dog mess outside his shop in Kent was left horrified when CCTV revealed the culprit was actually a woman.





The individual was caught on CCTV pooing on the pavement outside a row of shops in Folkestone at around 10:00pm on Tuesday night (7 June).





Footage shows her bending down and undoing her jeans before leaving the mess in the middle of the path.

She then collects her belongings, including her handbag and a shopping bag, and walks off back the way she came.





