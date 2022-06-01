Family who fled war in Ukraine reunited with beloved dog

A Ukrainian family has been reunited with their pet Pomeranian, two months after a rabies vaccine error saw him put into quarantine when they fled from the war.

The family ended up in North Shields after making their way to Amsterdam via Poland, before sailing here.

"Because of the quarantine, it felt like we couldn't save him and we let him down," said owner, Mr Haley, who lived in Ukraine for 17 years.

"He is a bit nervous, he has been in real isolation for two months."

