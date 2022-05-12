Ukraine's Eurovision entry think kicking Russia out was 'right thing to do'

Ukraine's Eurovision entry has spoken out and given their thoughts on Russia being kicked out of the competition.

Appearing on GMB, Kalush Orchestra admitted it was the "right thing to do" and they hope it'll be a sign to Russians who are censored from the rest of the world that something is wrong

The group have been given temporary permission to leave the country for the contest, but will be returning once it's done - despite being heavy favourites to win this year.

