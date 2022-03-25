'You just cry': One of the UK's first refugees fleeing Ukraine arrives alone

One of the first Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the UK under the government's new scheme has described the psychological strain of being alone.

Ilona Lemekha fled Dnipro alone, while her husband and parents are still in Ukraine. She doesn't know when she will see them.

"It was really difficult," she told Sky. "You don't know where you are going or how long you will be absent from your family."

"You can't help them if something happens...you just cry."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.