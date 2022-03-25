Russian state TV appears to blame Ukrainians for Mariupol devastation

A Russian state TV anchor appeared to blame Ukrainian nationalists in a segment around the destruction of Mariupol.

“Sad scenes of course... the Ukrainian nationalists withdraw trying not to leave a stone unturned", she reportedly says in Russian.

Mariupol has become one of the worst-affected areas by Putin's relentless invasion, with mayor Vadym Boichenko warning last week that there was “no city centre left”.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.