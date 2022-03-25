MP Lisa Nandy received huge applause as she spoke out against Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement on BBC Question Time last night (25 March).

"I've got families in my constituency who are living on cold boxes from our local food bank," the Wigan MP told the audience. "Both parents are in work. It's not just that they can't afford the food, they now can't afford the gas, or the electricity, or the microwave bill."

She went on to describe the situation as a "crisis" and urged the government to do more.

