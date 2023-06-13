Woman who survived lightning strike can now bizarrely 'sense' storms coming

A woman who was struck by lightning in 2009 can now 'sense' when a storm is coming, in a bizarre phenomenon.

Kimberly Krone, from Forney, Texas, was cleaning a pan when a bolt of lightning bounced off it and hit her in the chest.

“My chest will get tight when the storm’s coming, especially the closer it gets", she told CBS.

“I can remember the pain. I can remember the burning smell."

One side of her body is now also weaker than the other, and she gets 'nervous' when she senses lightning is on its way.

