This is why New York City looks like Mars right now

New York City has been turned into 'Mars' following an orange smog caused by Canadian wildfires engulfing the Big Apple and Washington DC.

Eerie footage shows the George Washington Bridge barely-visible, and people in the city have been told to stay indoors as much as possible.

The air pollution reached a level of 484, the worst since the 1960s - when a normal day in New York is around 100.

Over in Canada, around 20,000 people have found themselves displaced.

Scary stuff.

