Prince Harry court 'protester' turns out to be East 17 singer Brian Harvey

A protester seemingly disrupted a live broadcast outside the High Court where Prince Harry's phone hacking case continues today - but it actually turned out to be East 17 singer, Brian Harvey.

Harvey wore a 'BHTV' (Brian Harvey TV) tracksuit, and carried a large printout of a private email.

"I will help you!", he shouted to the royal.

The 48-year-old filed a civil claim a number of years ago against News Group Newspapers, over allegations of phone hacking.

