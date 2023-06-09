Learner driver manages to crash and flip car during freak driving test accident

A woman in Argentina suffered a huge fail on her driving test, when she crashed and flipped the car.

The 63-year-old appeared to mount the curb before hitting the accelerator and going straight into a lamp post.

Civil Defense teams and firefighters even had to be called in as the car turned onto its side.

The footage went viral just hours after it was announced that UK driving instructors would be participating in upcoming strikes.

She suffered minor injuries, and did not pass.

