Deliveroo pledges free meals to homeless LGBT+ people with simple code word

Deliveroo have partnered with the Albert Kennedy Trust to bring free food to homeless LGBT+ people this pride month.

As of 2021, 24 per cent of all homeless people identified as LGBT+, and the charity has seen a concerning rise in referrals.

By heading to any of 10 restaurant sites in London, Brighton, and Bristol and quoting 'I'm a friend of Dorothy' at the counter, people will be able to receive a free main meal - no questions asked.

The Athenian, Club Mexicana, Smashing Plates, Tonkotsu, and Bleecker Burger (who are all LGBT+-owned), have been some of the first to sign up.

