A zoo wants you to help name its new critically-endangered baby gorilla

Washington DC's Smithsonian’s National Zoo has welcomed a baby western lowland gorilla - and they want the public to help decide what her name should be.

Given that the species is critically endangered, they're making a fuss about choosing a sentimental name, and you can pick from three choices by heading over to their website.

The options are: Lola, which is Yoruba for 'greatness', Mkali, which is Swahili for 'fierce', or Zahra, which is Swahili for 'beautiful flower'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters