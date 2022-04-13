Woman runs 101 marathons in 101 days to replicate refugee's journey from Syria

A long-distance runner from Derbyshire has just completed 101 marathons in 101 days to raise awareness for what the journey is like from Syria for refugees.

Kate Jayden set off on New Year's Day to complete 100, which she finished over the weekend - and then decided to go for one more.

She's raised over £27,000 to help refugees with food, hygiene products, and mental health support.



"I'd have a bath with salts, I would then have a recovery shake and use compression boots," Jayden said of how she did it.

