Residents who have stayed in Ukraine offered self-defence classes

An old yoga studio in Lviv, Ukraine has been transformed into a centre where remaining residents can come and learn self-defence or first aid, as the war continues.

Lesya Schyruk, one of the regulars at the class, told Sky News that the program has not only been helping her with protection, but physically and mentally too. "All that is happening in Ukraine makes me terrified," she said.

"That [training] gives me the feeling of being safe as much as possible at this moment."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

