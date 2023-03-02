Missing shipwreck found in incredible condition at bottom of lake after 120 years

The shipwreck of a 191-foot cargo vessel has been found in America, 120 years after it sank.

The ship, which sank in 1894 following a collision, was found at the bottom of Lake Huron in excellent condition, and it's lifeboat still attached to the structure.

"Using this cutting-edge technology, we have not only located a pristine shipwreck lost for over a century, [but] we are also learning more about one of our nation's most important natural resources", says Jeff Gray, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary superintendent, of the discovery.

