Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who leaked Matt Hancock's pandemic WhatsApp messages, received a grilling on the radio this morning (2 March) about how her actions are contradictory.

Before the scandal, Oakeshott had helped Hancock write a book documenting his pandemic experience, and then turned her back on him and broke the NDA.

"Why write a partial and selective account?", blasted Radio 4's Nick Robinson.

"I'm a working journalist they did not pay me for the messages", Oakeshott responded, citing she wanted to 'help the investigation'.

