Man who can't get NHS dentist appointment saves money by flying to Bangladesh

As a third of NHS dentists in the UK can no longer take on patients, people are resorting to extreme measures in order to keep their teeth in check - including one man who flew to Bangladesh.

Imran, from Birmingham, estimates he saved £2,000 by flying to south Asia instead of opting for private dental work.

"For private it's £135 for a consultation," he told Tom Swarbrick on LBC.

He paid £850 for the flight, and £65 for his implant - and was quoted thousands for the same work in the UK.

